Comparing Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) & SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Berry has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Berry and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -22.15% 2.81% 1.36% SilverBow Resources -5.87% 87.03% 13.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Berry and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20 SilverBow Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Berry presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.43%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Berry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berry and SilverBow Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $523.83 million 1.32 -$262.89 million ($1.11) -7.76 SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 2.14 -$309.38 million ($1.41) -16.65

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Berry on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

