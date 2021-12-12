Comparing Optibase (OBAS) & Its Peers

Optibase (NASDAQ: OBAS) is one of 73 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Optibase to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Optibase Competitors -6.72% 8.89% 2.52%

This table compares Optibase and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million $6.43 million -27.00 Optibase Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 2.95

Optibase’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Optibase. Optibase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Optibase has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Optibase and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase Competitors 309 971 1182 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Optibase’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Optibase has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Optibase rivals beat Optibase on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

