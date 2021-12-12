Comparing Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A Landmark Bancorp 31.29% 15.66% 1.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million 1.81 $5.93 million $2.40 4.80 Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 2.14 $19.49 million $4.10 6.97

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landmark Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Solera National Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

