Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

CPSI opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $420.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,818 shares of company stock valued at $575,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $3,196,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

