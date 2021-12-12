Conceal (CCX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $94,931.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $94,931.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,423.44 or 0.99333191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00048479 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.00272751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.00393296 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00149995 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008955 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,164,526 coins and its circulating supply is 11,750,440 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

