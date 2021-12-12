Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Conceal has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $16,004.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,505.82 or 0.99055959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00049430 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00278083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.96 or 0.00396097 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00159016 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010143 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,160,535 coins and its circulating supply is 11,726,703 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

