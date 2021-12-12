Contrasting CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) & Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CVD Equipment and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment 4.23% -4.80% -3.14% Velo3D N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVD Equipment and Velo3D’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $16.92 million 1.69 -$6.07 million $0.08 53.51 Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Velo3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVD Equipment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CVD Equipment and Velo3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A Velo3D 0 0 2 0 3.00

Velo3D has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.75%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than CVD Equipment.

Summary

Velo3D beats CVD Equipment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate. The Chemical Vapor Deposition segment is utilized for chemical Vapor deposition equipment manufacturing. The Stainless Design Concepts segment includes ultra-high purity manufacturing division in Saugerties, New York for gas control systems. The Materials segment offers material coatings for aerospace, medical, electronic, and other application. The Corporate segment refers to the firm’s administration activities. Its services include anti-corrosion, application lab, collaboration, customer support, printed electronics, fabricated quartzware, and process software. The firm serves the aerospace, glass coatings, medical, military, nanomaterials, optoelectronics, semiconductor, and solar photovoltaics markets. The company was founded by Leonard A. Rosenbaum on October 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, NY.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

