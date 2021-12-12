Contrasting Natural Alternatives International (NAII) & Its Peers

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ: NAII) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Natural Alternatives International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 6.64% 15.03% 9.48% Natural Alternatives International Competitors -177.55% -66.19% -12.94%

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million $10.77 million 6.94 Natural Alternatives International Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.42

Natural Alternatives International’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Natural Alternatives International. Natural Alternatives International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Natural Alternatives International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Alternatives International Competitors 232 621 586 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 48.45%. Given Natural Alternatives International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Natural Alternatives International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International’s rivals have a beta of 1.71, indicating that their average share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales segment associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

