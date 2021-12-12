Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 47.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $139.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 112.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

