Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s stock opened at $264.97 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $265.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.18 and a 200-day moving average of $241.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

