Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $408,000 Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in TTEC by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TTEC by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TTEC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TTEC by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.39 and a one year high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

