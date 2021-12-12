Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

