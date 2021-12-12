Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after buying an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,766,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

