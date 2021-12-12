Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 820 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cigna by 6.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Shares of CI opened at $214.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.