Convey Holding Parent, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNVY) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Convey Holding Parent’s (NYSE:CNVY) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 13th. Convey Holding Parent had issued 13,333,334 shares in its public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $186,666,676 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Shares of CNVY stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34. Convey Holding Parent has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $2,845,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

