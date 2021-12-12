Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report $786.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $806.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.88 million. Copart posted sales of $617.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.21. 797,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,502. Copart has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.24.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

