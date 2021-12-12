Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a peer perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,083,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

