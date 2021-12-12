Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a peer perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.14.
Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,083,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Core & Main
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
