Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,485 Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1,359.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,200 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $2,769,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 842,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

