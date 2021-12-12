Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $264.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $215.18 and a one year high of $290.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.83.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

