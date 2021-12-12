Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 24,955 AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AMMO by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMMO by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMMO stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of -0.57. AMMO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other AMMO news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

