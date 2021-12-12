Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on December 31st

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $14.14 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

