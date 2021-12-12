Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,693,000 after acquiring an additional 642,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.