Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) announced a dividend on Sunday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1941 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.80 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $791.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $290.27 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CJREF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.46.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

