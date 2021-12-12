Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Shares of COST opened at $558.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.44. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $561.27. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

