COVA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,414.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. COVA has a market capitalization of $232,290.03 and approximately $12,414.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COVA has traded 58.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

