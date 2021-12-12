Credit Suisse Group Raises DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Price Target to 435.00

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 430.00 to 435.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.88.

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

