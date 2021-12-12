Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.47. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

