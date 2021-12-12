Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,888.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,753.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

