Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 46,063 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.3% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 625,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 230,177 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,569,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

