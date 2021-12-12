Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $2.21 Million in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of SmartFinancial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

