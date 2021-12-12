Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Lantheus worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

