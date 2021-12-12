Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 81,944 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $305.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

