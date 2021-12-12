Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 405.63 ($5.38).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRST shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.91) to GBX 390 ($5.17) in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Crest Nicholson to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.70) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

LON:CRST traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 351 ($4.65). 435,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,386. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 276.20 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 357.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 705.61. The company has a market cap of £901.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.39.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

