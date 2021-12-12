Critical Analysis: Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) & Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shapeways and Dais’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Dais $1.00 million 1.48 -$2.79 million N/A N/A

Shapeways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dais.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and Dais’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52% Dais -65.13% -9.09% -77.68%

Volatility & Risk

Shapeways has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dais has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shapeways and Dais, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shapeways currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Shapeways’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Dais.

Summary

Shapeways beats Dais on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

About Dais

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The firm focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form. The company was founded by Scott Gustave Ehrenberg on April 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, FL.

