Critical Comparison: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) versus PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and PDL Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.57 $5.36 million $1.57 12.53 PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 3.83 $3.85 million $0.72 20.44

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDL Community Bancorp. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and PDL Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.06% 10.42% 0.98% PDL Community Bancorp 14.53% 7.24% 0.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats PDL Community Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

