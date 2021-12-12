Critical Comparison: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TPG RE Finance Trust and VICI Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00 VICI Properties 0 2 11 1 2.93

TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.68%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $34.92, indicating a potential upside of 23.14%. Given VICI Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and VICI Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $284.21 million 3.31 -$136.83 million $0.44 27.75 VICI Properties $1.23 billion 14.55 $891.67 million $1.85 15.33

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. VICI Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG RE Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust 44.66% 11.28% 2.97% VICI Properties 68.05% 13.98% 5.92%

Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 218.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VICI Properties beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

