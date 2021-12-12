Croda International (LON:CRDA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($112.05).

CRDA opened at £104.10 ($138.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market cap of £14.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 6,032 ($79.99) and a twelve month high of £104.95 ($139.17). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,368.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,488.94.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.92), for a total value of £201,980 ($267,842.46).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

