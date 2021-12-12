Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 970 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $35,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:CAG opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

