Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 48.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 159,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Chart Industries stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.25 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

