Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX opened at $321.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.49. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.58.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.