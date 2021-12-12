Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $244.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $15,137,430. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

