Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,293 shares of company stock valued at $361,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $255.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.50. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.28 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

