Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

