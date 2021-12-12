Crown (NYSE:CCK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,693 shares.The stock last traded at $108.31 and had previously closed at $103.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Truist started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 8.9% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Crown by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

