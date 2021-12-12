Crust Price Tops $42.40 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010914 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00164478 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.43 or 0.00568052 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

