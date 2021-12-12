CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CUBXF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. CubicFarm Systems has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

