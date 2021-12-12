CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $39.52

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.52, but opened at $38.23. CureVac shares last traded at $38.37, with a volume of 4,849 shares changing hands.

CVAC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CureVac by 215.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 36,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth about $302,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth about $4,401,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth about $3,423,000.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

