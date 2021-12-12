Curio Governance Market Capitalization Hits $3.34 Million (CGT)

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Curio Governance has traded 89.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curio Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio Governance has a market cap of $3.34 million and $7,437.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00039686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Curio Governance Coin Profile

Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,007,876 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

