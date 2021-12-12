Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post $9.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.55 million and the highest is $12.60 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $42.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.99 million to $45.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.60 million, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $61.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CTSO. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avenir Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,679 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,485 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 185,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,732. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.