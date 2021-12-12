Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 236.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

DHR stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.